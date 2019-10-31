ROCK SPRINGS – A man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Tuesday night.
Rock Springs police officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 29. The vehicle was located at Walmart.
When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, Garrett Maheu allegedly fled the scene. With assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a chase ensued, and the vehicle was eventually disabled, according to a press release. Twenty-nine-year-old Maheu was arrested without further incident.
