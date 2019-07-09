ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in identify a suspect involved a hit and run crash at Albertsons, 1323 Dewar Drive.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday a Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with wooden side rails hit a parked vehicle while driving through the grocery store’s parking lot. The collision ripped off the rear bumper of the parked vehicle causing substantial damage, according to the RSPD press release.
If anyone has information, contact Cpl. Paul Schoenfeld at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. Residents may remain anonymous.
