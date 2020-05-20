ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.
On May 12, 2020, around 1:15 p.m., the pictured male stole several items from Kelly’s Convenience Store located at 1652 9th Street.
If you recognize him, please contact Officer Barney with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-371-1783 or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.
All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
