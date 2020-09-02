ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aysha Pathan, 14, of Rock Springs. She has been reported as a runaway and last seen on the morning of Friday, Aug. 28.
Aysha stands 5 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.
If you have information regarding her location, contact Officer Nicole Rublee at 307-352-1575 or leave a message at www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
