ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.
On December 26, 2020, around 3:30 p.m., a male stole several items from Murdoch’s located at 2401 Foothill Blvd, according to a press release. The suspect left the area in a silver four-door car.
Murdoch's store security cameras captured the only photos of the suspect and the vehicle.
The RSPD asks anyone who has more information or who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle to contact Officer Harris with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page and reference case R20-30998. You may remain anonymous.
The RSPD reminds the public that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.