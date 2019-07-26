ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said the traffic pattern for the 2019 Sweetwater County Fair will be similar to recent years. The fair runs from Tuesday to Aug. 3.
Starting around 5 p.m. Tuesday, traffic southbound on Yellowstone Road will be diverted at Gannett Drive onto Foothill Boulevard. This will continue nightly through Saturday night. Armory Drive will also be closed nightly at 5 p.m. to thru traffic for the added safety of fair goers. The main gate will be closed to vehicular traffic for the entire week.
"This should help alleviate some of the traffic for safer pedestrian crossing from the vacant lot across from the main entrance to the fair," according to a RSPD press release.
Paid parking will be available at the north gate along with parking for the disabled and VIPs. However, it is recommended that fair attendees use the grandstand parking area where it is free. Shuttles will run from there to and from the main gate nightly from 6-11 p.m.
At the end of each night all traffic will be directed out of the north gate, where drivers will only be able to to turn right to go north on Yellowstone Road. The JY road is about a half-mile north on Yellowstone Road and serves as a short cut to U.S. Highway 191 near Reliance and back to Rock Springs.
After 9 p.m., people going north on Foothill Boulevard at Signal will be allowed to only turn to the right toward Yellowstone Road. Also, there will be no left turn allowed from Yellowstone Road onto Signal Drive during this time.
"This is done to help fair goers exit the area in a quicker, easier and safer manner," the release states.
Pacheco reminds everyone to slow down in these areas.
"Whenever you have a mix of children, carnivals, excitement and vehicles there is a potential for accident," according to the RSPD. "If you drink, please drink responsibly, and don't drink and drive. Call a cab or have a designated driver."
The police chief said he hopes everyone has a safe and fun experience at the fair.
For more on the fair, go to www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs.
