ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in a vandalism.
Around 3 p.m. Sept. 22, RSPD officers responded to North Front Street and the walkway leading toward the Park Hotel in Rock Springs in reference to a white male spray painting the tunnel under the railroad tracks.
The vandal is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a white tank top, black hat, white shorts and carrying a draw string bag. The male appeared to stand about 5 feet 10 and weigh 150 pounds.
Those with information are asked to call 307-352-1575 or leave a message at www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
To see a video of the spray painter, go to www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper.
