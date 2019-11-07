ROCK SPRINGS – The Bar J Wranglers, world famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, will perform at the Broadway Theater on Friday, Dec. 6, for a Christmas concert. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 each and are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office at 603 S. Main St. or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are general admission. Annual members of the Friends of the Broadway Social Club will be allowed in beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are also available online at BroadwayRS.com
The Bar J Wranglers will entertain the entire family with Western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes that will have you laughing in the aisles, and an evening of inspiration that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show, according to a release.
More than 30 years ago, Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers, and now his sons, Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers. The Bar J Wranglers perform in Jackson Hole seven nights per week during the summer months, entertaining 700 people nightly at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon.
During the offseason, the Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of Western music, close-knit harmony, outrageous comedy and remarkable musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds.
"As much as we enjoy playing on our home stage, we love taking the show on the road," Scott Humphrey said.
His brother, Bryan Humphrey, concurs and said, "It gives us another opportunity to meet with the fans, and it gives them the opportunity to share the fun of the Bar J Wranglers with their families and friends."
Babe Humphrey, who will be part of this very special Christmas concert, said, "We so enjoy giving folks the opportunity to experience our authentic Western show in their own hometown."
The Bar J Wranglers have performed with many Western music legends such as Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Randy Travis and have been featured on numerous television and radio programs.
The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is unwritten with support from the city of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Rocky Mountain Power.
