CHEYENNE — Safe2Tell Wyoming received a record number of tips during the 2018-2019 school year. There were 1,448 tips reported statewide during the 2018-2019 school year, continuing an upward trend since October 2016, according to a press release. The summer break was a relatively slow period for tips, but the system still recorded an increase over the same time last year.
"The increase each year in the number of tips submitted by students shows the level of comfort and trust they have in the Safe2Tell Wyoming program," Safe2Tell Program Manager Bill Morse said.
The top five tips reported for the 2018-2019 school year were suicide threats, drugs, bullying, self-harm, and vaping. Vaping is a new tip category that the program began collecting as of January and has quickly made an appearance in the top five. For more information or to make a report, visit www.safe2tellwy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.