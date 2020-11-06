ROCK SPRINGS — Sage View Care Center has reported positive COVID-19 cases among staff and residents, including one coronavirus-related death of a resident.
Sage View Care Center is currently caring for approximately 41 residents. As of Friday, Nov. 6, two residents were in an active COVID-19 state, according to a press release. These residents are subject to isolation protocols. There has been one COVID-related death at the facility.
Routine screening and testing has resulted in seven staff members testing positive for COVID-19. These staff members were immediately sent home, the press release said. They will not be allowed to return to work until they meet return-to-work criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the local health department. Sage View employs around 75 front-line workers.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in many ways. Our hearts go out to all those who are struggling during this time," Sage View said.
"It is a difficult time for everyone. We are proud of our healthcare workers who work tirelessly to care for those in our facility."
Sage View said it continues to work in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health and other healthcare providers to protect its seniors and vulnerable population. This includes routine testing, especially after possible exposure occurs.
Only essential healthcare workers and other persons permitted by state and federal health authorities are allowed into the facility, according to the press release. They are also not allowed to enter the building until after passing COVID-19 screening protocols which include a temperature reading and evaluation of signs and symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Once inside the building, sanitation protocols are in place which include wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. In addition, visitors are not allowed in the building per state and federal guidelines. To facilitate communication between residents and family, electronic communication devices are made available for Face Time, Skype and other social media such as Sage View's Facebook page for family and friends.
In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, state health agencies, and federal health officials, Sage View said it performs regular testing of both residents and staff and follows strict infection control protocols. Also, education, training and in-house surveys are conducted to identify any potential process improvements.
Sage View said its staff regularly communicates with residents and their families, providing COVID-related updates through phone calls, automated recordings, and its website. The facility remains in communication with state and federal health authorities to make sure it is responding appropriately to COVID-19 cases and that its policies and procedures are in compliance with current guidelines, the press release said.
As of Thursday, Sweetwater County had 155 confirmed active cases.
Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and the fact that it can be spread by asymptomatic individuals who have the virus but who do not have any signs or symptoms of the disease, healthcare authorities understand that even best practices cannot guarantee that COVID-19 will not find its way into healthcare facilities, other businesses, and homes, the press release said.
