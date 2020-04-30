ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools in Rock Springs and Wamsutter will move to a four-day schedule beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, with most of the details to be worked out in the days ahead.
By a 4-3 vote, trustees approved and adopted the Alternative Task Force's recommendation of a schedule where students will attend school four days a week and staff will attend every other student day off for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each month.
The decision was made at a special board meeting conducted virtually on Tuesday evening. Trustees George Reedy, Max Mickelson, Stephanie Thompson and Lenny Hay supported the recommendation. Chairwoman Carol Jelaco and Trustees John Bettolo and Matthew Jackman voted no.
Before the vote, Sweetwater No. 1 Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton gave a presentation on the Task Force's decision-making process, the final three options considered, and the results of staff and public surveys about the options. Jelaco and Jackman took turns reading around 100 public comments that had been submitted about the issue. More than 50 of the comments were in support of a four-day school week, around 30 were opposed and others raised concerns, asked questions or recommended waiting to make a decision. Some questioned the timing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on families.
The next step is for Sweetwater District No. 1 to get permission from the Wyoming Department of Education to pursue the adopted four-day option. Once approved by the state, the option would guide the district's calendar committee as they develop calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. That committee would work out all the scheduling details.
TRUSTEE COMMENTS
Several trustees spoke before the vote. Mickelson said if a decision was made to move to an alternative schedule, the district would "have to take a leap of faith that all those components and pieces and details will be put in place, and if we look at how the adaptive learning plan was put in place, the district had to take a leap of faith and learned through the process."
Mickelson also said that the district needs to help people understand that teachers are not getting a reduction in hours with a four-day school week, they are getting additional development and collaboration hours and preparation time.
Jackman was still opposed to a four-day school week — the same position he had last year when a similar proposal was voted on. "I think recruiting teachers is really important, but I don’t see the benefits for our students, which is No. 1," he said.
After Bolton's presentation, Jackman asked her about the assertion that the current schedule is "maxed out" and that adding additional time is not possible.
There is a huge inequity between elementary and secondary as far as the planning time and collaboration time that teachers get, Bolton told him. It is already hard to get collaboration time in, especially in elementary schools, and there is no physical way to build in more with the current schedule, she said.
Thompson pointed to the district's success in implementing an adaptive learning plan in a short amount of time when required due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that should build trust in the community. Looking at what the district has been able to accomplish in such a short time, Thompson believes that the district can be ready in a year to implement an alternative schedule.
Hay said he sees the benefits of the four-day school week in Farson, but was not sure about it for the entire district. He expressed support for teachers who want the alternative schedule, but said there are still a lot of things that will need to be looked at. In Farson, students with bad grades have to attend school on Friday and get extra help. Hay said that was a good thing and wondered if that could be an option if the alternative schedule was approved.
Jelaco said it was a very difficult decision for her. She worries about the perception that the alternative schedule is reducing the work time of teachers and how that could affect the response of legislators who control the district's purse strings. Will they "look at a reduced schedule as perhaps a reason to try and reduce funding?"
She does like the idea of keeping teachers in the classroom and said the proposal does help meet those requirements. Jelaco said she also understands that the task force was not asked to come up with details about the schedule, but that she worries and wonders what those details will look like.
"I guess the devil is in the details," she said.
"I very much understand where many of the community members stand. I have some of the very same concerns."
TASK FORCE
An Alternative Schedule Task Force was assembled several months ago to work through a process in order to come up with a schedule option to meet certain goals, Bolton said.
The overall task force purpose was to find a way to increase student achievement by providing a schedule that would: provide teachers the necessary time to collaborate, analyze data, plan and execute quality lessons; offer professional development opportunities and limit teacher time out of the classroom; and entices teachers to apply and want to stay, leading to quality teachers in classroom.
Starting from scratch, task force members investigated options, including schedules from other districts, to try and find some that would meet the goals of the district. They spend more than 18 hours creating, discussing and adjusting schedule options. Nine schedules were narrowed down to three top options, two of which featured a four-day school week.
Task force committee members included Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Human Resource Director Nicole Bolton as facilitators; Trustees Thomspon and Mickelson representing the board; directors representing each district department; principals representing classification and levels of schools; Head Start representatives; classified staff representatives; certified staff representatives for all groups and levels; five parents; four community and business representatives; and four to six students. Administration and board members did not bring forth or provide schedules or ideas, Bolton said.
OPTIONS AND SURVEYS
The task force's top three options were:
— Option 1: district students attend school four days a week. District staff would attend one full day and two half days of the student days off for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each month.
— Option 2: district students attend school four days a week. District staff would attend every other student day off for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each month.
— Option 3: district students would attend school five days a week, but on one designated day, elementary students would dismiss from school two hours early and secondary students would arrive at school two hours later than their usual start time. District staff would have this late start/early release time for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each week.
Surveys on the three options were sent to district staff and the community. About 40% of staff participated and 737 public surveys collected, Bolton said. Public comment opportunities were provided on the district's website and Facebook page.
The staff survey assessed each of the three option's alignment with district goals and also surveyed if the goals set affected quality of instruction and increased student achievement. Staff and the public also ranked the three options by choice. The current schedule was not an option in the survey because the point of the committee was to look for alternatives, Bolton said. It is up to the board to decide between the proposed alternative and the current schedule.
For staff, Option 2 ranked highest with 233 marking it as their first choice, 129 as second, and 39 as their third choice. Option 1 was in second place as far as preferred choice and Option 3 came in third. If they didn’t like any of the options, they were asked to mark every options as third choice.
The public also ranked options by choice and marked all options as the third choice if they didn’t like any of them. Option 2 ranked highest with 284 marking it as their first choice, 304 as second, and 149 as their third choice. Option 1 was in second place and Option 3 came in third.
BACKGROUND
Sweetwater District No. 1 has been considering the possibility of a four-day school week since early in 2017 for various reasons.
A proposed calendar with a four-day school week for 2019-20 and 2020-21 was voted down by the Sweetwater No. 1 Board of Trustees in April 2019 on a 4-3 vote.
During a workshop in December 2019, the school board discussed the creation of a new task force, separate from the calendar committee, to research schedules and make a suggestion to the board. Stakeholders stressed the importance of giving teachers and the community more input and more time to make adjustments, according to a Dec. 10, 2019, story in the Rocket Miner.
