GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustees approved Darren Heslep as the new principal of Green River High School and discussed adapted learning and graduation plans at their most recent board meeting.
Heslep will take over as GRHS principal for the 2020-21 school year after receiving unanimous approval from the board. He will replace Darren Howard who announced his resignation in February and has served as principal since 2013.
The District No. 2 Board met online Tuesday, April 14 via Zoom. The meeting was broadcast on YouTube at the SWCSD2 Activities channel. The board meeting featured an update on the district's adapted learning plan by acting superintendent Jamie Christensen and a discussion about graduation considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
GRADUATION
GRHS Principal Howard said graduation options being considered include postponement, a virtual ceremony, a parade with a police and fire truck escort, a drive-in setting with graduates receiving diplomas in vehicles, or some combination of a virtual commencement and parade.
"We must consider what's safe and health recommendations, but there are some options," Howard said.
He acknowledged that seniors have already missed out on activities that can't be replaced and that none of the ideas could take the place of their traditional ceremony.
"It's going to be tough, no matter what we come up with," Howard said.
Board chairman Steve Core agreed. "No matter which way we go, not everyone's going to be happy," he said.
Howard noted that the class of 2020 started their schooling the year of the September 11 attacks and are ending with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All those involved with the graduation discussion spoke about the importance of giving seniors the recognition they deserve and doing something special for them. Seniors and parents will be given the opportunity to provide their input on the issue through a survey.
Board member Robin Steiss said that no matter what is decided, it is important to enforce social distancing to keep everyone safe.
Ralph Obray, principal at Expedition Academy, said graduation ideas considered there are similar to those brought up by GRHS. He said with a smaller number of graduates, the school could probably wait until around May 1-4 to make a decision and see if things are going to begin opening up. The school is also reaching out to seniors and parents for input.
ADAPTED LEARNING UPDATE
Christensen said the district's adapted learning plan "looks and reads solid," and that implementation of the plan is what matters. Feedback from parents has been helpful. The district wants be sure that they're not expecting too much from students and parents at home. The focus will be on essential learning in each grade level, Christensen said.
Grading criteria and guidelines were finalized and updated on the adapted learning plan the day after the meeting. Students in grades 9-12 will continue to receive a letter grade for the final semester of the 2019-20 school year. Christensen told board members that there is a strong awareness among colleges that the final semester of this school year is going to look different for graduates all around the country.
For other grade levels, the focus will be on teacher feedback rather than grades. Students in grades 6-8 will receive a "pass" or "incomplete" in subjects rather than a letter grade. Anyone who receives an incomplete will have the opportunity when schools reopen to complete course requirements with the oversight of their current teacher.
Grades will not be assigned in grades k-5. Teachers will stay in contact with students and keep track of work assigned and returned. The focus will be on language arts and math with opportunities provided in other subject areas as well. Following the district's usual routine, students will advance to their next grade in the fall, and an assessment will be used to identify any gaps needing remediation.
NUTRITION SERVICES
Leah Kenison updated board members on nutrition services while schools are closed. She said a total of 48,174 breakfast and lunch meals have been provided to students and the numbers keep climbing.
Staff from the transportation department are now helping with the effort as well. Kenison said employees are carefully screened before they are chosen to work. She said the transportation people have been a huge help prepackaging and delivering meals.
"We're all getting a little tired, but we'll get there," Kenison said.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Interest-based negotiations are scheduled with the Green River Education Association on May 6 in the Central Administration board room. Alternative arrangements will probably have to be made.
— The board approved the renewal of a printer contract with Copier and Supply for $40,800 for the 2020-21 school year.
— The board awarded the bid for the Lincoln Middle School Weight and Wellness Room floor project to JC Jacobs Carpet One for $53,105.
— The board voted to accept the audit engagement proposal submitted by DeCoria & Company PC for the audit of the financial statements of Sweetwater School District No. 2 for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020 through 2022. Fees are not to exceed $26,000. Business Manager Chris Dean said the district has a good relationship with the company and has been working with them since 2007.
