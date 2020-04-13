ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board will conduct its regular monthly meeting in person, and the public is invited to watch on YouTube.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lemich Law Center, 212 C St. It will be broadcast live at the IT SCSD#1 YouTube channel. Public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting at https://forms.gle/j624NBHnr89QmmZ46. The deadline for comments is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
MEAL OPPORTUNITIES
Since Monday is a holiday from school, meals will not be distributed for students in Rock Springs that day. However, meals will be handed out at two new locations Tuesday, and extra meals will be provided on Thursdays and Fridays to help students through the weekends.
Meals will be handed out at Northpark Elementary School and at the Reliance Trailer Court on the north side by playground beginning Tuesday in addition to the other sites already established. Breakfast and lunch opportunities are available from 9-10 a.m. each weekday at the following locations: Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, SCM Parish Center parking lot, Imperial Apartments, Ninth St. Kum and Go, Tegler & Associates on Pilot Butte Avenue, Desert View Elementary, Gateway Trailer Park, Rock Springs High School, Overland Elementary, Volcic Mobile Home Park, Purple Sage Mobile Home Park, Superior, Point of Rocks, Farson-Eden School and Desert School in Wamsutter.
Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities are available from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on weekdays at behind Rock Springs Junior High and at Rock Springs High School by the garage doors on James Drive.
Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Registration is now under way for kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year. A child must turn 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2020, to enroll for the 2020-21 school year. This is a change from the former requirement that a child turn 5 years old by Sept. 15.
Before registrations are approved, required documentation must be mailed to Sweetwater County School District at P.O. Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82902, or put in a secure drop box located at the Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Documents needed include a birth certificate, immunization records, and two proofs of physical address such as a utility bill, rent, lease, etc.
Registration links at available at sweetwater1.org. Those who do not know which school their child will be attending can visithttp://www.sweetwater1.org/k4_boundary, click "School Locator" and enter their home address at the top.
