ROCK SPRINGS -- Following Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist's extension of the three existing statewide health orders through April 30 to slow community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect lives, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reminded the public that this includes a mandatory closure of public schools.
As a result, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools are to be closed through at least April 30. However, the district will continue to provide eLearning services using technology resources, according to a press release.
"Together, we will continue our online learning plan into the weeks to come and take small steps forward each day to build upon each opportunity. Our plan continues to help our students progress with their learning, while maintaining the safety guidelines that have been provided by publishing health authorities," Superintendent Kelly McGovern said in the release.
"We want your family to be supported and healthy during this time. Please contact your child's teacher, principal, or myself if there is something we can do to help with your student's well-being. We know their physical, emotional, and intellectual needs are instrumental to their success and the many professionals involved in your child's life care about their health and security."
The superintendent said they know these measures are needed to prevent or slow the spread of the virus. She encouraged people to help as we all collectively do our part by prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space (including outdoors). She also said do not go to school playgrounds to play as the district has no way of keeping this clear from contamination during this time.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 supports all recommendations and orders coming from local authorities and from the state. The district expect all of its students and staff to do the same, along with the community.
"We are not in a normal time with new routines forming each day. Let's keep coordinating our efforts for the safety and learning of our kids and one another," McGovern said.
