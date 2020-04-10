GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will conduct its regular monthly board meeting online at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
The meeting will be streamed on the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Facebook page. Public comments can be submitted until 5 p.m. on April 14 at the email address flomm@swcsd2.org.
The meeting will include an update on the district's adapted learning plan as well as Green River High School and Expedition Academy graduations.
