GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 reported two additional COVID-19 cases in the district as of Friday, Nov. 13.
One staff member at Expedition Academy tested positive for COVID-19. One student at Truman Elementary has also tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of seven other students at that school.
All families involved have been notified.
Schools continue to be a safe place for students and staff, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer. He encouraged families in the district to continue to be vigilant in helping keep schools open. He noted that on Thursday, Nov. 12, there was an increase of 75 positive cases in Sweetwater County.
"These numbers are concerning," Barringer said. "If your child is not feeling well, please keep them home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.