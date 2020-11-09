GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be using one in-person school day to help students get some practice in a simulated distance learning setting.
This practice day will take place sometime between Nov. 9-16. It will be onsite — similar to other training drills done throughout the year. Students will work in their classrooms, but will be on their computers as if they were in distance learning or Tier III.
The recent upswing in positive COVID cases has prompted the district to proactively prepare students for distance learning, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.
As of Monday, Barringer said district personnel are optimistic that schools will not be directed to move to remote learning. Similar to emergency drills, however, he said the district wants to be ready. In the unlikely event that COVID-19 transmissions are occurring frequently and the district is unable to minimize the number of positive cases in schools, Sweetwater No. 2 may be directed to move to Tier III.
Currently, schools are one of the safest places for students and staff members, according to Barringer. He said Sweetwater No. 2 protocols and proactive efforts have minimized the number of cases in schools. Families have also been vigilant in preventing school spread by keeping their children home when sick and stressing the importance of other preventative measures, such as hand washing and wearing masks when physical distancing is not possible.
It is Barringer's hope that the record number of positive cases begins to subside, and in the interim, people follow the basic health guidelines. It continues to be the district's goal to complete this year's 185-day calendar face-to-face. Finally, Barringer said district personnel are looking forward to watching their students participate in winter extracurricular activities.
