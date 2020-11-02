SWEETWATER COUNTY — Both Sweetwater County school districts are monitoring rising COVID-19 cases locally, and, depending how circumstances play out, there is a possibility that local schools could move from being in Tier 1 of their approved reentry Smart Start plans to Tier 2 or 3, along with suspending winter sports and activities.
Sweetwater School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 sent out a joint news release on Saturday saying that they have been working in close partnership with Sweetwater Public Health and community medical staff to stay up to date on current information, problem solve through situations, and provide the safest environment and opportunities for all students and families.
Noting a steep increase in local community spread of positive COVID-19 cases, going from less than 2% to 10.9% as of Saturday, Oct. 31, the districts said they are closely monitoring the situation.
Circumstances that could lead to a change of status in Sweetwater County schools include: the hospital becoming overwhelmed; positive cases in schools increasing to a level requiring intervention; or having so many staff members out that districts are unable to cover classrooms with substitutes.
All Sweetwater County schools are currently under Tier 1 of the Smart Start Plan with in-school instruction five days a week. Tier 2, a hybrid learning model, features a rotating schedule in case not all students and staff are allowed in buildings at the same time. Tier 3 is the virtual instruction model that the district followed in the spring when schools were closed down.
The school districts said they are working with Sweetwater Public Health to try and to take every safety precaution possible and enforce rules in order to keep students and staff safe, schools open, and sports and activities going. School officials acknowledged the devastating effects that closing schools has on the community with parents having to stay home and businesses then short on employees.
In partnership with Public Health, school district officials said they are encouraging those in our communities to take precautions such as good hand washing, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
