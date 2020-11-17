SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School Districts 1 and 2 are partnering with several Sweetwater County businesses to promote a Mask Up campaign.
"This business and community-based effort is designed to step up Southwest Wyoming’s efforts to combat the rapidly escalating COVID rates in our area that are adversely affecting our communities, businesses, and families," a press release said.
School District No. 1 explained that students from each grade level are invited to submit either a slogan or essay explaining the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each school will judge submissions and forward their top picks to the Central Administration Building.
Pre-k through sixth grade students are asked to write something following the prompt "I wear my mask because . . ." Some younger students may need to draw a picture to help with the prompt.
Students in grades 7-12 are asked to create a possible slogan for a school or community-based campaign of masking up. This could be digital or hand drawn art, a video commercial, a written slogan, etc.
"Let’s kids be creative," the press release said.
This campaign is a collaborative effort from local business partners who would like to see schools remain open and want to help, according to the press release. School District No. 1 said their participation in the campaign is thanks to a donation of $500 from Church & Dwight, Rocky Mountain Power, and a possible anonymous donor.
The school district will work with the community to select the winning submissions for each grade level. More information will be shared later this week.
