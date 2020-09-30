ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced that an investigation into potential gun violence concluded there was no threat.
“It has come to the attention of Sweetwater School District No. 1 that a threat involving gun violence was potentially going to occur on Friday at the Rock Springs Junior High,” a press release said. “Through the collaborative efforts of the Rock Springs Police Department and the district, an investigation began immediately.”
The district said as a result of the investigation, there was no credible threat established.
All Sweetwater No. 1 schools will be open for in-person learning and on schedule for this Friday, including Rock Springs Junior High School.
