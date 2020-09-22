ROCK SPRINGS – More than a month into the 2020-21 school year, and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is doing well, according to Superintendent Kelly McGovern.
“Each day we are able to safely keep our schools open is wonderful,” she said.
The district has been following its smart start plan after planning the reopening of the schools with school staff, parents, and community.
“The district continues to take the necessary steps for the safety of our kids and our staff. We are truly doing all precautionary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We hope to keep our doors open for the school year,” McGovern said.
VIRTUAL LEARNING
Classroom-based virtual education creates successes and challenges, and McGovern said they are glad to have the opportunity to offer this type of instruction to families.
“The district will need to provide professional development this year in virtual education for staff. We are currently in the process of organizing this for our staff,” she said.
Sweetwater No. 1 ordered SWIVL cameras to help staff and families bridge the in-person classroom instruction and at home learning. They arrived last week and are meant to allow follow instructors and allow them to teach students at home and in the classroom simultaneously.
“They are state-of-the-art technology, as a teacher they make instruction seamless,” she said.
DEALING WITH STRUGGLES
At the school board meeting on Sept. 14, some teachers said more training was necessary to handle their new responsibilities, which can include new programs and new equipment. They acknowledged many how-to videos were being shared, but they added more responsive, direct training would be useful.
Trustee John Bettolo, a former teacher in Sweetwater No. 1, said teachers are struggling, including those who have been working for 20 or 30 years. He said they need to convey the message that it’s OK to struggle and also take the time to find solutions that will help.
Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said they are looking at further solutions, adding she has never seen the whole staff so exhausted – teachers, principals, custodians, maintenance people, and all the way up the superintendent.
She encouraged people to offer suggestions or solutions to help things run better.
MEETING COMMUNITY NEEDS
“The pandemic has changed education in many ways,” McGovern said. “Schools are in a place to offer personalized learning in various ways to best meet the learning needs of kids. Virtual education can be offered through the district and other virtual schools.”
She noted some Sweetwater families have chosen the online option due to COVID-19 precautions and family needs.
BY THE NUMBERS
During the last school board meeting, Board of Trustees President Carol Jelaco said the district had experience a 5% cut in state income due to Sweetwater No. 1 having 282 less students, or about 5% of the student body.
McGovern said, “The enrollment numbers may be from the economic downturn in the economic or families choosing other education avenues to best meet their needs. The district has approximately 10% of our enrollment attending classroom-based virtual education through the district.”
When it comes to classroom sizes, for the elementary levels, by policy the class size maximum is 23 students for K-3.
“Some of the classroom ratios are close to this limit while other range near 20 or 22 students per class,” the superintendent said.
For grades 4-12, by policy, the maximum class size limit is 27 students per class. Class sizes at the secondary vary greatly from the maximum of 27 to 20 students per class.
“Student enrollment numbers will change frequently due to the pandemic and economy,” McGovern said.
As of Sept. 11, the average teacher-student ratio for in-town classrooms for K-6 was 19.9, or about 20 students per classroom.
