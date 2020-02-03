SWEETWATER COUNTY — Schools and roads have been closed Monday due to a winter storm that hit in the middle of the night.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and School District No. 2 both announced Monday morning that school would not be in session due to the snow, cold, high winds and low visibility.
Both Rock Springs and Green River locations of the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center are closed for daycare and preschool today due to the weather as well. Western Wyoming Community College also announced cancellation of classes.
As for travel, Interstate 30 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the estimated opening time is in 14 to 16 hours.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Sweetwater County until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Snow could continue Monday, mainly before 3 p.m., with areas of blowing snow and poor visibility. The high temperature should be near 18 degrees with wind chill values as low as -5. It will be windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Three to six inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.
