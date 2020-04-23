SWEETWATER COUNTY – Following state guidance from public schools and ongoing health orders, schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will remain closed to students through the end of the school year, and nontraditional graduation ceremonies will be conducted.
Gov. Mark Gordon, State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow guidance for public schools on Thursday. According to the governor, modified statewide public health orders will be issued next week to allow county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances (either more or less strict) from those orders if the public health conditions in the county warrant.
In consultation with Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County Health Officer, and in considering the health and safety of students, staff, and the community, Sweetwater No. 1 schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, May 21, 2020.
“The district will continue to provide instruction using online platforms and other technology resources. Student learning will move forward through the District Adapted Learning Plan that was approved by the State Department of Education,” a press release stated. “Our plan continues to help our students progress with their learning, while maintaining the safety guidelines that have been provided by publishing health authorities. Additionally, we will work with the Wyoming Department of Education to prepare for the opening of our schools in August and will be submitting a reopening of schools plan for approval by the WDE.
The district also outlined plans for end-of-the-school-year activities for Black Butte High School, Farson-Eden High School, and Rock Springs High School.
“Social distancing and following published safety guidelines remain a priority. Therefore, we are unable to honor the traditional graduation activities and other events associated with the end of the year in their usual format and must make the adjustments described below. This decision is being made with the health and safety of everyone in mind, as we treat our community members as family,” the press release said.
“With the foreseeable future uncertain, we want to ensure a special and memorable experience for our students and families, while keeping you safe. We want you to know that we value and support you. We understand the feelings of loss our seniors and their families are experiencing. We want each of you to know that we are working to find solutions within the limitations that are set to celebrate our seniors as much as possible.”
The revised plans are as follows:
ROCK SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Prom
Junior prom cannot be held safely at this time, organizers said. However, to celebrate and honor seniors, there will be a one-year class reunion, next spring or early summer that will include a formal dance where students can wear “those great dresses and outfits.”
Senior Awards Night
Traditionally, seniors are celebrated with dinner and speeches. This year to honor safety and physical distancing, the district will bring the celebration to them. Invitations will be sent to those seniors being honored. Those who receive an invitation should plan on being home between 6-8 p.m. on May 5.
“We will bring the celebration to your front porch,” the district release said.
Senior Lagoon celebration
Lagoon is currently closed. The district knows how much students look forward to this event and hopes they can visit over the summer with friends.
Graduation
Rock Springs High School has a large graduating class. The district is planning a special one-on-one experience for seniors to receive diplomas, while wearing their cap and gown. It will provide an opportunity the week prior to the scheduled graduation to have a scheduled time frame for graduates and their families to drive up to the front of the campus and receive their diploma and have pictures in front of the Tiger statue.
On the date of graduation, which remains unchanged, there will be a live streamed ceremony for seniors and their families to view in the comfort and safety of their homes starting at 7 p.m. May 18.
“You are encouraged to wear your cap and gowns, and celebrate your accomplishments. We are also allowing this one senior class an extra fun surprise -- you can decorate your caps! Of course, we ask that you keep these school-appropriate. We hope that this one-on-one, yet shared graduation experience is special for you and your loved ones,”
Details about picking up caps and gowns, receiving diploma and the pm live stream will come out very soon, according to the district.
Senior All Night Party
The district is working with the parent committee to incorporate elements of the senior all night party into the one-year reunion.
FARSON-EDEN HIGH SCHOOL
Prom
Unfortunately, prom and the senior trip will need to be canceled. Seniors will be invited back to our school by special invitation for a one-year reunion in the 2020-021 school year and recognized at an event to be determined.
“We will be working with the seniors to craft a reunion that will be both fun and honor their time in our building,” the district said.
Athletic awards
The athletic awards ceremony will be conducted virtually with awards delivered individually to students’ homes.
Graduation
Sweetwater No. 1 is planning a graduation experience that will allow families and the community to honor our graduates while observing the parameters of social distancing. Seniors will present their videos, have parent letters read, walk across the stage, have their pictures taken, and receive their diploma in a private, videotaped/streamed ceremony in the gym. Immediately following, each graduate and their immediate family will exit the gym to a trailer/vehicle of their design which will travel (escorted by our community first responders) down a parade route in the Farson-Eden Valley. \Students may toss flowers and cards/signs may be placed on trailers as they pass. The district encourages the community to show their school spirit for these amazing young men and women in dress and signage on this day and the days leading up to graduation.
BLACK BUTTE HIGH SCHOOL
Prom
Prom is canceled this year. Members of the graduating Class of 2020 will be invited back to an event next spring to celebrate and honor their experience.
Lagoon Trip
Lagoon is currently closed and the trip is canceled as a result.
End-of-the-year barbecue
The barbecue is canceled this year. 2020 seniors will be invited back to an event next spring to celebrate and honor their experience.
Graduation
“Graduation will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience this year that will be memorable for our seniors and community. We are planning an experience for students to receive their diploma by driving up to the school and having a photo opportunity in front of Black Butte High School and our beautiful view of the mountains,” the release said.
At another time, there will be a video presentation for graduates and their families to watch in their homes while celebrating together safely.
“We will be asking the person you selected to hand you your diploma to provide us a video to include in our video. As always, we look forward to seeing your school-appropriately decorated cap; this is a beloved tradition at Black Butte High School,” the district said.
UNPRECEDENTED TIMES
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 staff said they based decisions with the health and well-being of students, employees, and community as their highest priority.
“During this unprecedented time, we have navigated uncertain days together, and we could not be more grateful for our district staff, parents, and community members who have tirelessly supported our students to help them be successful,” the press release said.
“Sweetwater No. 1 is a place for all of us.”
