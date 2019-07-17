PINEDALE — The official search and rescue mission for Aubree Corona has been suspended. She has been missing since Saturday, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday morning, search and rescue operations on the Sublette County and Fremont County side of Union Pass have been suspended after the search yielded no leads. Search operations began Monday for Corona, who didn’t arrive back at camp with friends as planned. Tip Top Search and Rescue members as well as a contract helicopter were deployed to the Union Pass area in an extensive search. Fremont County Search and Rescue deployed a similar response on its side of the pass in a coordinated search effort.
An extensive grid search of the entire area between Green River Lakes and Dubois were conducted over the last two days. As of Tuesday evening, the search resulted in no signs of Corona or the vehicle she was reported to be in.
The last reported contact from Corona was midafternoon on Saturday when she made contact with her friends via text message. She reportedly informed them that she was lost on the wrong side of Union Pass and received directions from a logger in the area. The Sublette County Sheriffs Office was able to contact the logger and confirm his contact with Corona. She stated in her text that she was getting fuel and food and headed back to Sublette County.
During the last few days, investigators received numerous tips from residents who had seen her driving the vehicle on Saturday in the Union pass area. However, these sightings were early afternoon on Saturday and before her last text message to her friends at camp.
Officials have received an overwhelming response of volunteers willing to come help search and said these offers are very appreciated. However, they warn people not to self-deploy in these situations as they can interfere with the detailed grid search and can result in secondary searches for those who aren’t familiar with the area and terrain.
The Sheriff's Office thanks those who relayed valuable information to assist in the search. Corona is still listed as a missing person. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.
