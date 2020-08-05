SWEETWATER COUNTY — The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued another Red Flag Warning, which will be in effect from noon until 8 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Low humidity, hot temperatures and gusty winds will combine to create conditions that could lead to erratic fire behavior and the potential for new fires to start.
Humidity is expected to be low as 8%, temperatures are expected with highs ranging from 85 to 90 degrees, and a southwest wind is expected to blow 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service Office issued a Fire Weather Watch and then a Red Flag Warning on Monday and Tuesday of this week. During that time, a wildfire started near Clay Basin south of Rock Springs that spread to 6,500 acres on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and remained 0% contained.
