SWEETWATER COUNTY — The word Seedskadee , originally Sisk-agie’-adie’, translates to "River-of-the-prairie-hen." Native Americans named the river for what we still see today, greater sage grouse that concentrate along the River as the landscape dries out in the summer.
The Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge provides important habitat for many migratory and resident fish and wildlife species. The Green River flows through 36 miles of Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge and becomes a wildlife magnet in the arid landscape, providing a migratory stopover during spring and fall migrations. One of Wyoming’s rarest breeding birds, the trumpeter swan, calls Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge home with a number of successful pairs raising cygnets (young swans) each year. Wintering numbers of trumpeter swans increase as cold weather sets in, and up to 300 trumpeter swans overwinter here, returning to nesting territories in northwest Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Canada when spring arrives.
A wide variety of birds, mammals, and fish can be found on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. A few highlighted species include North American river otters, moose, and warblers. An estimated 30 North American river otters can be found here. Although they are not rare, they are secretive here and can be difficult to observe. Sitting quietly on a low bluff along the river, you might spot river otters out feeding on crayfish and of course fish.
Moose are found year-round in the Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. Mornings and evenings are the best times to spot them by driving slowly along the public use roads and stopping often to look along the Green River with binoculars. Some days they stand out in the open, other days they stay cool in the shade of willows and cottonwoods.
One of the best places to spot warblers in Wyoming is from Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters to the base of Fontenelle Dam. During the month of May, many species of these colorful birds can be found migrating through. They stop to rest and feed on insects before moving on. Sitting along the Green River with a camera, binoculars, and a bird identification book, you may spot these colorful little jewels flitting about in the willows and cottonwoods. After sitting quietly for 15 minutes or so, warblers and other birds will forget you are there and begin going about their business again. It is amazing what you might see after 15 minutes of still and quiet.
The refuge offers many opportunities for hunting, fishing, photography, wildlife watching, and environmental education for the public as well as hiking, and floating, while also providing optimal habitat for fish and wildlife. The Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. There are times when the Visitor’s Center is closed during business hours when the small staff is in the field. If the purpose of your visit is to see the Visitor’s Center, call 307-875-2187, and staff will do their best to accommodate. Conditions can change rapidly through the year with rain and snow, so feel free to call ahead for current conditions.
For more information about Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/ or check out www.facebook.com/Seedskadee for updates.
