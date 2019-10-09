ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County residents can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cellphones and other mobile devices thanks to Rock Springs High School students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Rock Springs Young At Heart.
Senior High Tech is a collaboration between the school, as well as AARP Wyoming and Young At Heart. The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member in order to take part in the event. In addition to the tech tutoring, a free lunch courtesy of AARP Wyoming will be available Thursday.
Providing technical support for the event will be students from Rock Springs High School Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy, which is headed up by Academy Director John Cundall.
“A big part of the FLLA here at RSHS besides working with our outstanding business partners on careers in fire, law and other leadership positions, is our students giving back to the people of the community,” Cundall said.
AARP Wyoming has been sponsoring Senior High Tech events for two years with the first series of Senior High Tech events happening thanks to a collaboration between AARP’s Goshen County Community Group, The Goshen County Senior Friendship Center, as well as students from Lingle-Fort Laramie High School’s student council and Future Business Leaders of America groups.
At each event, a group of students provides one-on-one tutoring sessions to those age 50 and over in the community. During past Senior High Tech events, high schoolers have answered questions about finding old emails, sending photos to loved ones, or adding phone apps. These are typically easy answers to offer and the library does have WIFi, allowing for work online.
AARP Wyoming supports the events as they help address issues with social isolation, both in-person at Senior High Tech events, as well as by helping those age 50 and over to better engage online. According to studies, social isolation has the same health impacts as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.
NEW PARTNERSHIPS
Following the technology tutoring at 1 p.m. will be a presentation by Wyoming Relay. The Wyoming Relay/Deaf Services Program is offered by the Wyoming Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, an agency of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. The program provides numerous services to individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind, or speech impaired, and to individuals, businesses, or agencies that work with or assist these individuals. Wyoming Relay staff will be on-site to offer various forms of assistance for those who struggle with hearing loss.
Given the importance of technology, AARP Wyoming and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health are also working with the Lander Clinic to help Young At Heart clients better understand the importance of patient portals. Mountain-Pacific will host a Patient Portal Clinic from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at Young At Heart.
Patient portals are an online tool that make tasks such as requesting prescription refills, setting up appointments, asking questions and getting referrals easier. Convenience leads to greater patient engagement and often helps patients when following doctors' orders, which can lead to improved clinical outcomes. On Oct. 10, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be on-site to explain the importance and the ease of using patient portals.
Attendees are asked to bring a smartphone, laptop, iPad or other electronic device to login and retrieve health information during this demonstration. For more information, contact Crystal Morse with Mountain-Pacific Quality Health at 307-439-2370 or cmorse@mpqhf.org.
