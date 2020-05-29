ROCK SPRINGS — Service Line Warranties of America will soon be sending out its spring campaign materials, asking property owners to sign up for insurance protection for the portion of sewer and water lines that are the owner’s responsibility to repair. Separate correspondence will be sent out for both water line coverage and sewer line coverage.
The city of Rock Springs endorses the Service Line Warranties of America program, which provides a discount to property owners within the city to sign up for the insurance coverage, according to a press release. The city does not administer this program in any way.
Only single-family homeowners are eligible for this program. Commercial property owners or homeowners with multiple lateral service lines are not eligible for the service at this time.
To find out more information or to ask questions about the program, contact the Service Line Warranties of America directly at 844-257-8795 or visit www.slwofa.com.
