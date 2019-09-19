GREEN RIVER — Military veterans in and around Sweetwater County are invited for a special service session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, hosted by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28 at 38 N. Center Street in Green River. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, legion legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veteran’s service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions.
“In keeping with the over 100 years of tradition of the American Legion, the American Legion posts in this area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the posts’ community service is determined by its members and with input from local civic and community officials,” a press release states.
Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion has been an advocate for veterans and has been responsible for strategic legislative initiatives such as the G.I. Bill and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs. In addition to veteran advocacy, it supports children and youth activities, patriotic American values, a strong national defense and quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.
For more information, contact Tony Niemiec at 307-871-1730 or swc_43@yahoo.com.
