ROCK SPRINGS — A preliminary hearing for a Green River man charged with alleged attempted first-degree murder has been continued to Oct. 16.
Bradley Setzer, 39, was slated to appear at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. He allegedly shot at his wife through their front door on Aug. 25. He was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop.
Setzer made an initial appearance before Judge John Prokos on Aug. 28, where his bond was set at $900,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
