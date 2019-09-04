ROCK SPRING—Bradley Harvey Setzer appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on first-degree attempted murder charges and waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing.
Setzer, 39, allegedly shot at his wife through their front door on Aug. 25. He is also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. Judge John Prokos noted that Setzer had not yet hired private counsel and had filled out an application for a public defender. A public defender had not yet been assigned to the case, according to Prokos.
The judge explained that Setzer had the right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days if held in custody, but said that he could decide to waive that right in order to engage a private attorney or meet with a public defender. After talking to his father, Setzer agreed to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and it was rescheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Setzer made an initial appearance before Judge John Prokos on Aug. 28, where his bond was set at $900,000 cash or surety.
