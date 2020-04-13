CHEYENNE — Shed hunters out on May 1 should be aware of a change to the opening time for the collection of shed antlers on public lands.
The shed antler collection regulation, which was amended in January of 2020, requires that antler collection on public lands begins at noon on May 1. Even though some Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife habitat management areas open at 8 a.m, and other public lands open prior, no one will be permitted to collect antlers until noon on May 1, regardless of when the land becomes open to public access, according to a press release.
Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Wyoming is directing that anyone who comes from out of state, excluding work-related travel, must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Wyoming. All nonresident recreationists are responsible for checking and abiding by state and local public health orders and directives.
Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same penalties as many other Game and Fish violations.
More details on antler collection regulations and maps are available on the Game and Fish website.
