GREEN RIVER -- Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to Green River City Hall and Green River Fire Department around 9 a.m. Tuesday to serve two search warrants for possible financial records related to an ongoing embezzlement investigation involving at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department.
No arrests have been made in connection with this case, and the Sheriff's Office said the suspect or suspects will not be identified at this time given the active nature of the investigation. A press release stated details will be released as they become available.
Anyone with information related to this case can contact Detective Sgt. Michelle Hall at 307-922-5331.
