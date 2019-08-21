PINEDALE—Aubree Corona was found dead by search and rescue members Tuesday, and law enforcement said no foul play is suspected.
Her body was found during a search of the area where her vehicle had been discovered on Sunday. A new search and rescue mission was started when the vehicle was found on a remote road in the Leeds Creek area of Fremont County, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office. The joint Search and Rescue Mission was conducted by Fremont and Sublette County officials.
No foul play is suspected at this time, and the cause of death is unknown, the press release said. An autopsy has been scheduled by Fremont County as officials continue their investigation.
The vehicle had about half a tank of gas when it was found. It was inoperable and could not be restarted when found, according to the press release. Detectives also found the missing dirt bike leaned over in the back of the truck consistent with reported sightings.
On Monday, searchers began covering the area where the truck was located. Searchers located the body Tuesday approximately 1.3 miles away from where her truck had been found. There was no cell phone coverage in that area making attempts to ping her cell phone ineffective.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Sublette County Sheriff's Office express condolences to the family and friends of Corona.
