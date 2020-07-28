SWEETWATER COUNTY — As growing rumors continue to spread on various social media platforms, the sheriff's office confirmed today in a press release that its detectives continue to actively investigate at least one alleged incident of a man trespassing on private property to engage in sex acts with horses.
ROCK SPRINGS — There are a variety of tests available associated with COVID-19, but not all coronavirus testing is equal. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County believes that nasopharyngeal swabbing is the most effective method, according to a press release
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is preparing to welcome students back to in-person learning on Aug. 19 while following public health guidelines and offering a distance learning option.
ROCK SPRINGS – Aly Bond clutched a sign that said “Home is where the heart is and mine is finally home” as she awaited the return of her husband, Spc. Michael Bond with the Wyoming Army National Guard.
LARAMIE (AP) — Wyoming regulators plan to discuss in September an electric utility’s plan to close several coal-fired power plants in the West in the years ahead following an investigation into the proposal.
