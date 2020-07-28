Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office logo WEB ONLY

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As growing rumors continue to spread on various social media platforms, the sheriff's office confirmed today in a press release that its detectives continue to actively investigate at least one alleged incident of a man trespassing on private property to engage in sex acts with horses.

