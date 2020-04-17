SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff Department's K-9 Deputy Deena will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit group Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
K-9 Deena is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who works as a drug detection and patrol dog for the Sheriff's Department. The new vest should arrive in eight to 10 weeks, according to a press release.
Deena's vest is sponsored by Mark Riccardi of Monument, Colorado, and will be embroidered with the words "This gift of protection provided by Tuk."
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, the release states.
The organization was established in 2009 to provide law enforcement agencies potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K-9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 3,830 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations worth $6.9 million, according to the release.
The program is open to dogs that are certified and at least 20 months old who are actively employed with U.S. law enforcement or related agencies. New K-9 graduates as well as those with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
One protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 costs $960. Each one weighs 4-5 pounds, is worth between $1,744 – $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.
There are about 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA, 02718.
