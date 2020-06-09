SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of livestock between June 1-5.
Sheriff's deputies have responded to three separate calls around the county since the beginning of June involving cattle killed under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
— At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, sheriff's deputies responded to the desert south of Wamsutter near a Bureau of Land Management road off of Wamsutter-Crooks Gap Road, County Road 23, for two dead cattle.
— At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, deputies responded to a private pasture north of mile marker 134 on Wyoming Highway 414 near McKinnon where a Hereford was killed and left to waste.
— At approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, deputies responded to a private pasture near mile marker 123 on Wyoming Highway 28 in Farson for a black Angus heifer that was killed and left to waste. The heifer's calf also remained missing when the press release was issued.
While it is unclear whether the three incidents are related, the Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to any of the cases to contact Detective Sgt. Michelle Hall at 307-922-5331.
The department is also encouraging those living in or visiting the county's outlying communities to report similar suspicious activity by calling the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center's non-emergency line at 307-875-1400 or 307-362-6575.
