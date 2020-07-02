SWEETWATER COUNTY — The public is invited to register for the annual recreational boating safety course hosted by the Marine Unit of the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
Two beginner classes and one advanced class have been scheduled. The beginner classes will run from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. The advanced class is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
Classes are free and open to the public, ages 8 and up. Space is limited to allow for health and safety precautions, so advance registration is required. All classes will be conducted in the Sheriff's Office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Complex located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, state law and more. Federally certified law enforcement training instructors will lead the class.
To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Steve Powell at 307-922-5337 or powells@sweet.wy.us.
