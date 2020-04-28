SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Nearly everyone knows a firefighter. They might be family, friends, or co-workers. They respond to strangers’ calls for help without hesitation and serve with pride and compassion. On May 4, the world celebrates International Firefighters Day to say thank you to our firefighters for all that they do to keep our communities safe.
For the first time, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) invites communities to celebrate firefighters by lighting their homes in “red” on May 4. The public is encouraged to change porch lights and share your #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story with us on social media as a thank you to all of the firefighters who are on the front lines every day, keeping us safe. Organizers said lighting up in “red” on May 4 would be an additional symbol of support to all of those who are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect us. Participants can also fill out a form at www.firehero.org/international-firefighters-day/shine-your-light-for-firefighters.
On May 5, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be participating in Giving Tuesday Now. People can help the NFFF support firefighters and their families on May 5 for #Give2NFFFNow, a global day of giving.
If you need “red” light bulbs, even organizers suggest using the Amazon Associates link at https://amzn.to/2XWm5oE.
If you have any questions or would like more information about the NFFF, contact Donna Clark at dclark@firehero.org.
