ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Clearview Acres.
Deputies and detectives are investigating the death of a Rock Springs woman in her 40s following a shooting late Monday night at a private residence in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated Clearview Acres neighborhood east of Rock Springs.
Law enforcement personnel remained on scene as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the investigation is active and ongoing, according to a press release. No additional details were released.
