ROCK SPRINGS – The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport reports that operations are running normally after a small aircraft crashed while attempting to depart the airport around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
A single-engine Belanca Decathlon was on a cross-country flight when it stopped for fuel. Upon takeoff, the aircraft crashed, coming to a rest on taxiway delta, according to a press release. The single occupant on board received medical treatment on scene from Sweetwater Medics.
The airport remained open throughout the response and no operations were affected, the release said. Several mutual aid response agencies respond to assist the airport’s aircraft rescue fire department including the Rock Spring Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater Medics.
“The airport appreciates the timely response of these mutual aid agencies,” the release said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No further information will be released by the airport and any request for additional details should be directed to the NTSB and FAA.
