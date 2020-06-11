GREEN RIVER — Six of eight Green River business passed tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Green River Police Department on Monday, June 8.
The purpose of these checks is to prevent the sale of tobacco to purchasers under the age of 18, according to a GRPD press release. Of the establishments that were checked, six passed, including: Maverik, Uinta Loaf N Jug, Bridger Loaf N Jug, Flaming Gorge Way Loaf N Jug, Family Dollar and Smoker Friendly.
A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 16 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.
Green River Exxon and Vape Shop did not pass the compliance check. The employees who sold tobacco to the volunteer underage buyer were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 18- 90(b), furnishing to minors, with a penalty of fine up to $750 and/or six months in jail.
Chamber of Commerce gift certificates were presented to the employees who passed the compliance check.
The GRPD goal for tobacco and alcohol compliance is to have all establishments and employees refuse to sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to underage buyers. In an effort to achieve that goal the department offer free TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), training, and ID checking guides for employers and employees.
Those who have questions on the compliance checks or want information on how to sign up for a TIPS class can contact Jamie Green, certified TIPS trainer for the GRPD, at jgreen@cityofgreenriver.org or 307-872--6170.
