ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County health care agencies were notified Tuesday, April 7, by a private lab that Sweetwater County has its sixth case of COVID-19.
The lab has confirmed a woman in her 40s, living in Green River, has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in fair condition and continues to manage her illness at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
This case is related to case No. 4, according to Public Health. He is a man in his 30s who lives in Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40s, has recovered. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10.
The second person, a male in his 20s from Green River, was released from isolation Monday, April 6. Only five of his contacts meet state testing criteria. The third person, a child, is in the same home as the second person, and remains in good condition in self-isolation. Contact tracing was completed on the fourth and fifth positive cases announced Saturday.
Officials said it is extremely important to stay at least 6 feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. If you’re sick, stay home.
If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your health provider or the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov., and cdc.gov.
