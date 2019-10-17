ROCK SPRINGS – PacifiCorp plans to close Jim Bridger Power Plant Unit 1 by the end of 2023, according to a draft action plan released Thursday. Hundreds of scenarios were explored, and under the preferred portfolio, Jim Bridger Unit 2 will close by 2028 and Units 3 and 4 will operate through…
