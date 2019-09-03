ROCK SPRINGS -- Smith's Food & Drug Stores celebrated the second-year anniversary of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste by hosting Make a Difference Day on Sept. 3. Smith's associates volunteered nearly 600 hours of service turning plastic grocery bags into "plarn" (plastic yarn) to create over 700 sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on.
The plastic yarn, created from thousands of used plastic grocery bags, were delivered to nonprofit organization Bags to Beds, which will then transform the yarn into mats. Each bed takes approximately 300 to 500 plastic grocery bags with 10 to 40 hours of crocheting to finish just one sleeping mat.
"These mats can have an amazing impact on members of our community, while also reducing the impact of single-use plastics in our environment" said Kaitlin McLean, founder of Bags to Beds. "I think this is a great way for people to be exposed to community service in a meaningful way. I am appreciative of Smith's involvement to make a greater impact in our community," McLean added.
In 2018, Smith's announced it would phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags across its stores by 2025. Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently, less than 5% of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude, according to a press release.
"Phasing out single-use plastic bags by 2025 is our bold move to better protect our planet for future generations," said Aubriana Martindale, Smith's corporate affairs manager. "We are proud to partner with Bags to Beds who have found an innovative solution to remove pre-existing plastic waste."
Smith's Make a Difference Day is a company-wide day of service where over 20,000 associates throughout seven western states serve their local neighborhoods. This employee driven volunteer event took place during Hunger Action Month, in honor of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. While the company is focused on ending hunger, it said eliminating waste also remains its key priority to achieve their goal.
Smith's Food & Drug Stores is a division of the Kroger Co. Visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com for more information.
ABOUT BAGS TO BEDS
Bags to Beds was founded by college student McLean in 2017. The nonprofit seeks to reduce plastic waste while creating a resource for individuals experiencing homelessness. The aim of the group is to reduce waste and increase awareness of social issues while bringing the community together. Since its formation, Bags to Beds has distributed over 150 beds, hosted over 100 service events, and saved at least 40,000 plastic bags from entering the waste stream. For more details, visit www.bagstobeds.org.
