SWEETWATER COUNTY — Snow, rain and fog could impact parts of southern and eastern Wyoming from Friday through Saturday morning.
During the early morning hours Friday, snow, freezing drizzle and fog are expected to develop in southeast Wyoming and affect travel on Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 in that area.
Snow and possibly rain is expected from Rock Springs to Casper to Buffalo on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Winter driving conditions are expected along I-80 east of Rock Springs. Significant snow is possible over western and northwest Wyoming on Saturday and Sunday, especially in the mountains.
In Sweetwater County, there a slight chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. on Friday. Otherwise, it should be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and an east northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
On Saturday, there is a 30% chance of snow before 1 p.m. followed by a chance of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.