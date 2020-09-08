Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 33F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.