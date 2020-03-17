SWEETWATER COUNTY—Snow, cold and wind are on their way for the first day of spring.
A special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton predicts that 1 to 2 inches of snow will hit eastern Sweetwater County throughout the day Thursday, March 19. A northeast wind is expected to blow 15 to 30 miles per hour.
Roads could become slick and visibility may be reduced along Interstate 80 between Point of Rocks, Wamsutter and the Carbon County line.
Additionally, a major winter storm is expected to impact southeast Wyoming. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. March 18 to 10 a.m. March 19, and a blizzard warning is in effect from 10 a.m. March 19 to 6 a.m. March 20. This storm is expected to impact travel on I-80, especially around Cheyenne and possibly stretching to Laramie.
