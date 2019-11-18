SWEETWATER COUNTY—Snow could be coming to Sweetwater County this week.
According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, a strong cold front is headed toward Southwest and south-central Wyoming with possibly significant snow from Wednesday into Thursday morning.
A strong cold front will surge across southwest Wyoming early Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to break out quickly Wednesday morning, and last through Wednesday night. A few to several inches of snow are possible from this storm system. Strong easterly winds would result in considerable blowing and drifting of snow, especially in Sweetwater County.
Travel could become hazardous on Wednesday, and remain so through the Thursday morning commute. This includes Interstate 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.