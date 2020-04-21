ROCK SPRINGS -- “You guys see the movie Groundhog Day?” Mayor Tim Kaumo asked those in the nearly empty council chambers after the Rock Springs City Council passed two resolutions for the second time Tuesday evening.
The pair of motions each passed with a single abstention before they were tabled, untabled, and passed again in the matter of a few minutes.
With a state health order limiting gatherings to less than 10 people, the Rock Springs City Council employed social distancing practices with only four councilmen and the mayor forming the minimum quorum required to take action. Proceedings were paused before repeating when City Attorney Richard Beckwith questioned if there were enough votes to pass resolutions with a member abstaining.
“Rick, you make a good point, although three resolutions late,” Mayor Kaumo said.
Kaumo had abstained from voting on a resolution regarding a $400 work order agreement for professional services with JFC Engineering Surveyors to perform a structural investigation for a property located at 424 Soulsby St. Councilman Rob Zotti abstained from the vote on a resolution to approve a $318,500 contract with DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. for the second phase of the 2020 concrete replacement project.
Councilmen David Halter, Billy Shalata and David Tate voted for both resolutions.
Councilwomen Jeannie Demas and Glennise Wendorf and Councilmen Tim Savage and Keaton West attended the previous council meeting on April 7, so they did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
After the council backed up and tabled the motions that had passed 4-0, Councilman Halter asked what would happen if there was a negative vote. He wondered if they needed a majority of the council members present or a majority of the council to pass vote.
“COVID-19 has opened up new areas of investigation,” Kaumo said as Beckwith left council chambers to review the ordinance.
During the interim, the mayor encouraged virtual viewers to get something to eat but also watch their hands and have good hygiene.
After rereading the law, Beckwith said they could take action with a majority of the council members present.
“I sincerely apologize for that,” he said.
“Well we just want to be right,” Kaumo responded.
The council then proceeded to untable the motions and pass them again by the same margins.
Kaumo explained the reason for his abstention both times, though he added a little more the second time.
“Abstain, reason being that the firm selected to help with the structural investigation is the place where I am employed, and that has got the be the hardest $400 I’ve ever had to work for,” the mayor said.
OTHER BUSINESS
-- Mike Shaw was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Board of Adjustment.
